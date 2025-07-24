Ludhiana, Jul 24 (PTI) The BJP will contest all the 117 seats in the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, said state unit working president Ashwani Sharma here on Thursday.

He said this while addressing a meeting at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan.

Also Read | Bihar: Ruckus Erupts in Assembly; Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Abuse by BJP MLAs (Watch Videos).

The people of Punjab have realised that they need the BJP and the BJP needs Punjab, said Sharma.

Targeting the Bhagwant Mann government, Sharma said the people of Punjab are "fed-up" with the working of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state.

Also Read | Deoria Road Accident: 17-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down by Dumper in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Absconding.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)