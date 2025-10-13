Patna (Bihar) [India], October 13 (ANI): Reacting to the NDA announcing the seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly elections 2025, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari claimed that everything was not well within the NDA and the BJP will eliminate the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and take Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's seat.

Speaking to ANI, Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "It's clear that all is not well within the NDA. We've been saying that the BJP will eliminate the JDU. Until now, the JDU used to be in the role of the elder brother, but now it has been brought to the same level. Chirag Paswan and the BJP have taken 130 seats. Now, after the elections, the BJP will eliminate the JDU and take the Chief Minister's seat. Jitan Babu Manjhi was pleading for fifteen seats. He has been given six seats. Upendra Kushwaha was also making big demands, but he too met the same fate. The BJP devised a formula to eliminate smaller parties. It now appears that the BJP will force the elimination of JDU."

He further stated that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has promised a job for every household.

Reacting to the Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing formula, he said that it would be announced very soon.

He further said, "Our seat-sharing formula has almost been finalised, and we believe it will be announced very soon. All is well in the alliance. The alliance is extremely strong and poised for a grand victory. It's not about seats, but about victory."

In a significant development, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced seat sharing for the upcoming Bihar elections with BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha- 6 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) - 6 seats.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

This announcement was made by Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde in a social media post on X.

Tawde wrote, "Organised and Dedicated NDA... For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, all members of the NDA family have completed the distribution of seats through mutual consensus in a cordial atmosphere, which is as follows- BJP - 101 seats JD(U) - 101 seats LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats RLM - 06 seats HAM - 06 seats Leaders and workers of all NDA parties have joyfully welcomed this decision. All comrades have girded their loins and are resolved to form an NDA government in Bihar once again."

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

In these elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj. (ANI)

