New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party has given good governance in Gujarat, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as he took a jibe at Congress MP KC Venugopal and claimed that the BJP will form the government in Gujarat again with a three-fourth majority.

"The BJP government will be formed again in Gujarat with 3/4th majority. Talking about disappointment in Gujarat, I also went to Mehsana in Gujarat, went to 8-10 places, I did not see Congress anywhere, if they live in illusion, then let them live," said Meghwal.

He also highlighted his party's good governance in the western state.

"The governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the rule of good governance. Agriculture, industries, employment opportunities, 24 hours electricity, there is no such sector in which Gujarat has not touched the highest parameter. It was Congress's rule earlier and everyone knows how many riots took place in the era of Congress," he added.

His remarks came after Congress MP KC Venugopal lashed out at the BJP in Ahemdabad saying that there is a clear anti-incumbency wave against the BJP government in the region and cited that "the last 27 years of BJP created complete despair in the minds of the people."

The tussle between the political parties has already begun for the upcoming Assembly elections slated for later this year. (ANI)

