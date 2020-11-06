Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 6 (ANI): Launching a strong attack on Mamata Banerjee over "hollow promises" and "corruption", Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence that BJP will form government in West Bengal with over 200 seats in the next assembly polls and the party will turn the state into "Sonar Bangla" in five years.

Addressing a press conference here, Amit Shah also slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the law and order situation in the state and said the state "leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers".

He said 100 BJP workers have been killed in the last one year and asked what action has been taken.

He said BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will herald a change in the state.

"Give a chance to Narendra Modi's leadership, we will make 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) within five years. Our aim is the development of West Bengal," he said.

The Home Minister said that hopes of people of the state have turned into despair and anger towards the ruling party in the state.

"In 2010, West Bengal gave reigns of the state to Mamata Banerjee. But 10 years down the line, their promises have been proved to be hollow and hopes of people have turned into despair and anger towards the ruling party," he said.

Shah said Trinamool Congress did not "shy away from corruption" even during COVID-19 and flood relief work.

"Trinamool didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work... They have made three sets of laws in the state - one for the nephew (of Mamata Banerjee), one for their vote bank, and one for the common Bengali," he said.

"In the coming time, BJP will form a government in West Bengal with over 200 seats. The people who blessed in Lok Sabha polls will again bless us," he added.

West Bengal is slated to go for assembly polls next year. (ANI)

