Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said on Wednesday that the party was fully prepared for the assembly by-election.

Poonia said he had visited all the four assembly constituencies where the polls are due and communicated with the workers and office-bearers.

"The party is very strong everywhere and the BJP will win all seats due to the hard work of the workers," he told reporters in Jaipur.

The BJP is already fully prepared and it has completed the organisational work firmly on ground, Poonia said.

Voting for bypolls to the Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand seats will be held on April 17, while the election date for Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, a demonstration was held in Jaipur under the BJP's 'Halla Bol' programme.

BJP workers marched from Chinkara Canteen to the collectorate in Jaipur against the two-year ''misrule'' of the state government. PTI

