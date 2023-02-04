Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) The BJP has been winning elections by perpetuating a false consciousness similar to what happened in Nazi Germany, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday.

The senior Left leader said the scientific temper, rational thinking and sense of equality and fraternity are willfully suppressed by today's ruling regime at the Centre which also discriminates against religious and linguistic minorities.

Speaking at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL 2023), Yechury said the pillars of democracy and the fundamental ideas enshrined in the Constitution are being destroyed systematically by the present regime by consistently building a false consciousness.

"The present regime largely thrives by creating a false consciousness of a glorious past destroyed by invaders. Scientific temper, rational thinking and sense of equality and fraternity are willfully suppressed. Religious and linguistic minorities are grossly discriminated against," Yechury said.

The CPI(M) leader said the urgent task is to at least go back immediately to ensure what is laid down in the Constitution is preserved so that a future can be built.

"The BJP has been winning elections by perpetuating this false consciousness which is similar to what happened in Nazi Germany where Hitler came to power through elections. This was largely achieved by destroying the ability of masses to think rationally," Yechury said.

He said the "grim situation" has to be combated politically, culturally and ideologically by uniting people at all levels and that the "Left is committed to working towards that direction and that is what immediately defines the Left's role in Indian politics".

Reacting to questions relating to the opposition unity, Yechury said the best strategy is to go ahead depending upon the specificity of the situation and maximise the unity of the people.

Asked why his party did not join the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the CPI(M) leader said when it started the Congress did not tell others to come and join.

"Towards the end of the Yatra, the Congress leaders asked us why don't you join? Our response was that you go ahead with your programme. We welcome anybody coming forward to defend India," Yechury added.

The senior Communist leader said the Left was putting an agenda before the people as it has played a major role in all the major struggles that country had in the last several years.

