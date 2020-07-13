Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress government in Rajasthan, said Congress MLA, Mahender Chaudhary on Monday adding that all party MLAs and its alliance MLAs are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"BJP will not be successful in its attempts to topple Congress govt in Rajasthan. All our MLAs and our alliance MLAs are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. All of them will be attending the meeting of Congress Legislative Party today," said Chaudhary.

"Everyone will be attending the CLP meeting today," said Chaudhary, on being asked if Sachin Pilot will be attending the CLP meeting today.

The Congress Legislature Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to attend a meeting on Monday in Jaipur, and will face disciplinary action if they absent themselves, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey said here today.

While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the State.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State. (ANI)

