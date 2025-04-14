Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully targeted the BJP on Monday, saying they are working on the 'divide and rule' agenda that the British once did in the country.

He said the architect of the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar, gave the right of equality to the backward classes and women, alleging that the RSS people burnt the copies of the Constitution on the same, which reflects their thinking.

"The British used to divide and rule. Today they (BJP) have adopted the policy.

"Wherever the BJP governments have ruled... in Rajasthan, they made Gujjars and Meenas fight among themselves. In Haryana, they made Jats and non-Jats fight and in Maharashtra they made it Maratha vs non-Maratha. In Manipur, they made Meitei and Kuki communities fight, the result of which is that Manipur has been burning for over a year," Jully said addressing party workers on Ambedkar Jayanti.

He claimed that the day Constitution was implemented and Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the right of equality to the backwards and women, "the people of RSS burnt the copies of the Constitution on the same day". This is their thinking and ideology, he added.

Jully said the people should understand the thinking and ideology of the BJP from the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who said in Parliament that taking the name of Ambedkar had become a fashion and if someone took God's name so many times, he would have got a place in heaven for seven births.

"If the home minister of the country is talking like this, then understand what is the thinking of these people and what is their ideology," he said.

The leader of opposition alleged that investigating agencies such as the Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other central agencies become active six months before the elections. They work to intimidate the leaders and this weakens the Constitution, he alleged.

Addressing the party leaders and workers, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said those who did not believe in the Constitution have come to power today.

"They came to power because we stopped discussing the Congress which gave freedom to the country and the great leaders who sacrificed for the country's freedom. We stopped teaching and explaining their thoughts to our new generation," Dotasra said.

Dotasra asked the party workers to work hard to save the Constitution otherwise they would not deserve to be called Congress workers. He said the party would run the 'Samvidhan Raksha' campaign for a month and those who do not participate in it will be dealt with seriously.

