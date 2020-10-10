Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10 (ANI): Hyderabad City BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Friday burnt the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's effigy condemning the attack on BJYM national president in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Vinay Kumar, BJYM Hyderabad city President, said, "Today on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Hyderabad, an effigy of Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister has been burned. "We staged this protest against the attack on BJYM National President, Tejasvi Surya."

He added, "We demand the Mamata government in West Bengal to stop the atrocities happening in the state. If this doesn't stop, then each and every TMC leader in West Bengal will be taught a lesson."

Kolkata Police has registered a case against several BJP leaders including national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, Members of Parliament Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, and Rakesh Singh for alleged "unlawful assembly" and "law violation".

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) West Bengal held the "Nabanna Chalo" (state secretariat) rally over corruption in SSC/TET and unemployment in the state.

Surya led the march from Howrah demanding to increase the upper age limit for various exams and simplification of the PSC recruitment process and alleged that BJYM workers were attacked with a crude bomb during the rally. He also alleged that police officers at Jarasanko Police Station "manhandled" MPs who had gone to file an FIR. (ANI)

