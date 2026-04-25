Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 25 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday claimed that the party has performed strongly in the first phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections and asserted that the TMC is set to retain power in the state.

Reacting to the first phase of polling, Ghosh said, "The first phase of voting is complete, the BJP's back is broken in the first phase of voting, the BJP has lost."

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He further expressed confidence that the party will secure a decisive mandate under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, the government is coming for the fourth time," he said.

Providing seat projections, Ghosh added, "We are clearly stating that out of the 152 seats where voting took place, TMC will get 125-135 seats."

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He also alleged that BJP leaders were reacting out of frustration in light of the polling outcome. "BJP leaders are giving statements in frustration, understanding the situation," he said.

Ghosh further claimed that the party had gained an advantage in the first phase and its vote share would increase. "In the first phase of voting, we have received all-round benefits; on these seats, TMC's vote percentage will increase, the margin between TMC's winners and losers will widen, and TMC's seats will increase," he said.

Looking ahead to the next phase, he said the party expects an even stronger performance. "For the fourth time, our government is going to be formed; now, in the second phase, records will be set," he added.

He also appealed to voters to participate in large numbers in the upcoming phases of polling. "We request the people of West Bengal, mothers and sisters, to come out of their homes and vote in the second phase just like in the first phase so that the voter turnout increases even more."

Meanwhile, polling for the 152 constituencies in the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

The state witnessed a high voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I, reflecting strong electoral participation.

Several districts in West Bengal recorded turnout figures exceeding 90 per cent. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85 per cent, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54 per cent, Birbhum at 93.70 per cent, Jalpaiguri at 93.23 per cent and Murshidabad at 92.93 per cent. The figures indicate consistently high participation across districts, with all major regions recording over 90 per cent turnout.

In comparison, the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal saw a voter turnout of 85.2 per cent. The numbers reflect an overwhelming voter turnout across districts, reinforcing both states' consistent trend of high electoral participation.

Voting for the remaining 142 constituencies is scheduled for May 29, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)