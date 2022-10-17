Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Hitting out at BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for alleged "harsh measures" against handloom weavers, Telangana Handlooms and Textiles Minister and TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday appealed to the weavers community to teach the saffron party a lesson in Munugode bypoll.

The byelection will be held on November 3 and the counting will be taken up on November 6.

The minister alleged that Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister in the history of India to have burdened the weavers with heavy tax, scrapped insurance and welfare schemes meant for them.

During a teleconference with handloom weavers of Munugode, KTR detailed several progressive steps taken by TRS government for the welfare of the community.

He said the TRS government has been allocating a budget of Rs 1,200 crore per annum for the welfare of the handloom sector, provided a 40 per cent subsidy on yarn and dyes through 'Chenetha Mithra' scheme, introduced Rs five lakh insurance coverage for handloom and power loom workers through 'Nethanna Ku Bhima' and implementing 'Nethannaku Cheyutha' scheme.

During COVID, the Telangana government through 'Nethannaku Cheyutha' has sanctioned an amount of Rs 100 crore to weavers much before the maturity date. The scheme is being continued keeping in view the benefit it has provided to the community, he added.

The minister said the TRS government has waived weavers loans ranging up to Rs 1 lakh which has benefited about 10,500 people.

He also said an integrated training, production and sales centre in Narayanpet and handlooms park in Gadwal are being set up.

