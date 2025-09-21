Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives against the growing problem of "drug abuse", emphasising the need for collective action to eradicate it.

Thakur made the remarks while attending the 'Namo Yuva Run', organised as part of the Prime Minister's 75th birthday.

Also Read | Did the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Issue Notices to Hindi News Channels Over Excessive Urdu Usage? PIB Fact Check Calls Reports Misleading.

While speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "It is fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contributing to the country through his able leadership. This will be successful if every citizen of the country is healthy... Drug abuse cannot be stopped via speech or debates... Decisions need to be taken with the participation of the public."

The BJP leader praised the large turnout of youth at the event and highlighted the significance of their participation. He also wished for the well-being of the Prime Minister and a future free of drug abuse

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G and OnePlus 13R, Check Deals, Discounts and Prime Member Benefits.

"This event is one of the programs organised on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday... People are participating in the marathon in large numbers, and I am happy that renowned singer Mohit Chauhan is among us as its brand ambassador. I wish that Himachal Pradesh and the country are free of drug abuse and pray for the long and healthy life of the Prime Minister," the BJP leader said.

Earlier today, Singer Mohit Chauhan, who took part in 'Namo Yuva Run', said the run was "very important" as it was related to "eradication of drug abuse."

Addressing mediapersons, he shared, "In view of the birthday of our Prime Minister that was on September 17th, these events are being organised in the entire country and hence this run is also being organised as part of... I am happy to be invited to this event... I feel responsible towards the people of my region, and since this run is in relation to the eradication of drug abuse, it is very important... This message needs to be spread to the entire society, and I have come here to contribute to this campaign in any way I can..." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)