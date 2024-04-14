Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the manifesto released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a "collection of jumlas".

Dotasra said the manifesto neither has the actual report card of the BJP's 10 years of rule, nor does it present any vision for reducing the basic problems faced by the country's people such as inflation and unemployment.

Also Read | Kota Fire: Students Jump From Fourth Floor After Blaze Erupts in Hostel, Building Sealed Over Ignoring Safety Norms (Watch Video).

The BJP released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra'- on Sunday, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitching for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world.

Pointing out that the BJP's manifesto is just a "collection of jumlas", Dotasra, in a statement, said people no longer have faith in the party's promises.

Also Read | Stones Hurled at Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan: Day After Attack on Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Similar Attempts Made on TDP Chief in Vizag, Jana Sena Party Supremo in Guntur (Watch Video).

The Congress leader added that the BJP will have to face a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and the INDI Alliance will form its government at the Centre with the blessings of the people.

He said there is no plan in the BJP's manifesto for employment to youth, minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, minimum wages for workers and development of women.

To the contrary, the Nyay Patra issued by the Congress promises employment to the youth, law for MSP for farmers, free medical treatment for the countrymen, Rs 400 minimum wage for workers and 50 per cent reservation for women in central appointments, Dotasra pointed out.

He said the aspirations and expectations of people have been compiled in the Nyaya Patra issued by the Congress because this manifesto has been made on the basis of the suggestions of the general public, whereas the BJP is only spreading confusion by releasing its manifesto only five days before the first phase of elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)