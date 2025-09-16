Panaji (Goa) [India], September 16 (ANI): Congress' incharge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar on Tuesday criticised the BJP in Goa, alleging that its ministers were more interested in financially lucrative portfolios than in serving the public.

According to a release, citing reports of Minister Ramesh Tawadkar's dissatisfaction with his assigned portfolios due to lack of funds, Chodankar claimed that the BJP's 'Mission Commission' is being exposed.

Chodankar stated that BJP's new minister Ramesh Tawadkar apparently mentioned in the Party's meeting that the portfolios given to him don't have "Dum", but what he actually meant was they don't have "Dhan".

"Do ministers need portfolios to serve the people, or to make money. If he wishes for the public, he can help our youths through sports, the Art and Culture Department. Even he has a tribal department, which he can use for the welfare of ST people. But it seems he wants portfolios only which are financially strong and not bankrupt, which he has been given," Chodankar said, adding Tawadkar should find out way to make his departments "Revenue Swayampurna' and not 'CommissionPurna".

Chodankar said that Minister Tawadkar has even threatened to resign if not given strong portfolios. Tawadkar has even taunted CM using the Konkani proverb "The king has taken away even the beggar's last morsel"

Accusing the BJP government of mismanagement, Chodankar said, "People of the state are aware how the BJP Government has looted while refurbishing Kala Akademy. "I agree with Tawadkar that these departments are bankrupt and may be only because BJP government has looted them," he said. (ANI)

