New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party's OBC MPs held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premise, demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The BJP has been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remark for which the Congress leader was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case last week.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh Crackdown: BBC News Punjabi Twitter Account Blocked by Authorities.

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a fresh attack on Rahul Gandhi stating that the Congress leader was "pretending not to be a coward" after apologising to the Supreme Court of India for his previous remarks.

This comes amid the political controversy after the former Wayanad MP was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Also Read | Umesh Pal Murder Case: Supreme Court Refuses to Entertain Atiq Ahmed Plea Seeking Protection, Asks to Move High Court.

Addressing a press conference here today, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the court has convicted Rahul Gandhi for "abusing" the OBC community.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) abused and accused PM Modi in Parliament but could not verify his own statement by authenticating it with his own signature. He is the man who apologised to the Supreme Court and pretends today not to be a coward. Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by the court, for not abusing an individual but the OBC community is known to every citizen of our country," she said.

In 2019 May, Rahul Gandhi tendered an unconditional apology in the Supreme Court for his 'Chowkidar Chor hai' jibe against Prime Minister Modi.

In today's press conference, Smriti Irani said, "In an attempt to insult PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi also insulted the entire OBC community. This is not the first time Gandhi's family has tried to insult people from Dalit or backward communities. Rahul Gandhi could not develop the humility to beg the forgiveness of the OBC community in our country is just another manifestation of the political arrogance called the Gandhi family." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)