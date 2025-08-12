Puducherry [India], August 12 (ANI): Ahead of the 79th Independence Day, the BJP's Puducherry Unit held a Tiranga bike rally on Tuesday.

The rally started from the Muthialpet clock tower and ended near the Indira Gandhi statue signal.

People participated in large numbers with the National Flag in their hands, displaying patriotism and national unity.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday participated in the 'Har Ghar Tirangaa' Bike rally with Members of Parliament in Delhi ahead of Independence Day on Friday.

Shekhawat highlighted the importance of Tiranga as a unifying force which reminds us of those who laid down their lives for the sake of the country.

"There are many events that tie our diverse country together. Republic Day and Independence Day are two such festivals. Our tirangaa also ties us together in a strong bond and gives us a sense of purpose. It reminds us of all those who have lived, died, and become immortal for our country... At a time when India is entering its Amrit Kal and moving towards a Viksit Bharat, Tirangaa yatra under the Har Ghar Tirangaa campaign is being organised every year for the last four years, to remind everyone of the love they have for India," Shekhawat told reporters here.

The Surya Spiti Bike Rally, organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with civilian riders, was flagged off Tuesday from Jutogh Cantonment in Shimla, marking the start of August 12-15 expedition to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day at the Indo-China border in Spiti.

The rally was jointly flagged off by Col Swapnil Raut, Commanding Officer, 871 Med. Regiment (Shingo), and Col CK. Gunde, SM, Commanding Officer, 7 Mahar. The culminating event on August 15 will be a ceremonial flag hoisting at Lepcha on the Indo-China border, led by Brig Anurag Pandey, Commander, Tripeaks Brigade.

The event aims to promote civil-military integration, strengthen bonds between the Armed Forces and civilians, encourage border tourism, and send a strong message of unity and patriotism. Along the route, the riders will engage with local communities, visit schools, interact with veterans, and showcase India's military heritage.

A total of 78 participants, including eight women riders, 70 men, and several serving Army personnel, will cover around 800 km through the Himalayan terrain. (ANI)

