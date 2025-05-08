New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Kerala BJP president and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court to challenge a trial court's decision to dismiss his criminal defamation complaint against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The case stemmed from remarks made by Tharoor during the recent Lok Sabha elections. Chandrasekhar has alleged that Tharoor's statements were defamatory and harmful to his reputation.

The matter was scheduled for hearing on May 8 before Justice Ravinder Dudeja but was later adjourned to May 20 due to the absence of the petitioner's counsel.

In February 2025, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi declined to issue a summons to Tharoor in Chandrashekhar's defamation complaint.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) dismissed the complaint after reviewing pre-summoning evidence presented by the complainant's counsel, ruling that the case did not establish defamation against the proposed accused.

On September 21, 2024, the court took cognisance of the defamation complaint and directed the complainant to present pre-summoning evidence.

Chandrasekhar alleged that Shashi Tharoor, in an interview with a news channel during the Lok Sabha Elections, made serious allegations that Chandrasekhar was engaged in vote bribery. Chandrasekhar has claimed that these insinuations are defamatory and harmful to his reputation, leading him to file a criminal defamation case against Tharoor.

The defamation complaint has further asserted that in another interview with TV News Byte, Shashi Tharoor claimed that various individuals had approached him with allegations that Rajeev Chandrasekhar was bribing voters. Chandrasekhar has contended that these statements are defamatory and damaging to his reputation, which has prompted him to take legal action against Tharoor.

In its September 21 order, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate stated: "Based on the submissions and material placed on record, which prima facie disclose the ingredients of the offence, I take cognisance of the offences under Sections 500 IPC and 171G IPC."

The complaint further alleged that Tharoor defamed Chandrashekhar by making false and derogatory statements on national television, knowingly misrepresenting facts with the intent to harm his reputation and influence the election outcome.

Additionally, it was claimed that the interview was widely circulated by various news channels and social media platforms at the behest of the proposed accused, leading to reputational damage and ultimately contributing to Chandrashekhar's electoral defeat in 2024.

It was alleged that the proposed accused had defamed the complainant by making false and derogatory imputations on the national television that he had been bribing voters in the Thiruvananthapuram Constituency knowing fully well that such statements were false and with the intent to lower complainant's reputation and to affect the result of upcoming elections.

It was also alleged that the interview(s) was/were published by various news channels as well as on social media platforms at the behest of the proposed accused and resulted in loss of reputation of the complainant in the society, which ultimately resulted in the complainant losing the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024. (ANI)

