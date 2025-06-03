New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) BJP leader and Gautampuri councillor Satya Sharma on Tuesday won the vacant Standing Committee seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), defeating AAP's Hema by a margin of 35 votes.

The election took place during the MCD's general body meeting on Tuesday. Out of a total of 227 votes cast, Sharma secured 130 votes against Hema's 95, with two votes declared invalid.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh congratulated Sharma on her victory and said her political experience would contribute meaningfully to the functioning of the civic body.

He also appreciated Hema, councillor from Jaitpur (Ward 184), for her spirited contest.

Sharma, who represents Gautampuri (Ward 226), will now join the Standing Committee, which plays a crucial role in the MCD's decision-making process, especially concerning financial and policy matters.

The panel, which oversees the MCD's finances, has not been fully functional for the last two-and-a-half years.

