New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson Shri Shehzad Poonawalla held a press conference in the capital city today at the BJP central office, where he questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with regard to the 26/11 attacks.

"At the time of the attack, when the Home Minister, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and the ministers were in favour of a responsive strike on Pakistan, did Sonia Gandhi personally intervene to ensure that India did not give a befitting reply to Pakistan after the 26/11 attack? Was it her vote bank politics which compelled her to do so?," he said.

Also Read | Cough Syrup Deaths: WHO Monitoring Situation Amid Deaths of Children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

He further asserted that the Gandhi-Vadra family needs to come clean, as the matter concerns national security. Poonawalla recalled that Rahul Gandhi was more curious to know about the number of fallen Indian jets during India's responsive strike on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, where the Indian armed forces were given "complete freedom" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Why is it that the Gandhi-Vadra family, right from 26/11 to now, have been questioning the valour of the Indian forces in Operation Sindoor?" he asked.

Also Read | India, UK Natural Partners; Strong Ties Pillar for Global Stability, Economic Progress, Says PM Narendra Modi.

He alleged that the Congress party is Pakistan's A-team and has a soft corner for it. He further claimed that Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi-Vadra family are personally responsible for this.

The BJP Spokesperson stated that even though the Army was prepared, the Congress party never gave them the complete freedom to take down terrorists during their time in power.

He referred to a statement by P. Chidambram where he said that the thought of a responsive strike had crossed his mind, but there was global pressure, hence India did not retaliate. Poonawalla further questioned who stopped the attack if Chindambram himself wished for the strike to happen, along with other ministers and army officials.

"P. Chidambram must answer this question because when the cabinet ministers, the Indian Army, the IAF and the rest of the nation wanted an attack on Pakistan, who was that one minister in the UPA government who decided against it," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)