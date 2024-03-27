India News | BJP's South Goa Nominee Pallavi Dempo Starts Campaign After Praying at Temple in Vasco

Agency News PTI| Mar 27, 2024 05:30 PM IST
India News | BJP's South Goa Nominee Pallavi Dempo Starts Campaign After Praying at Temple in Vasco

Panaji, Mar 27 (PTI) BJP's South Goa candidate Pallavi Dempo on Wednesday hit the campaign trail from Vasco town after taking darshan of the local deity.

Dempo was accompanied by Goa BJP unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and other leaders when she offered prayers at Lord Damodar temple.

Speaking to media persons, Dempo said she was confident of victory in the elections.

"Voters are positive about BJP. There is also positivity among BJP workers," she said.

Pallavi Dempo, executive director of Dempo Industries, is the first woman candidate in the BJP's poll history from Goa to contest Lok Sabha elections on the party ticket.

The BJP declared Dempo's candidature on Sunday.

The South Goa parliamentary seat is currently held by Congress MP Francisco Sardinha. The opposition party is yet to declare nominees for Lok Sabha polls in Goa, which sends two members to Lok Sabha.

"The BJP is one hundred per cent sure of winning the South Goa seat. People want Narendra Modi to become the prime minister once again," Tanavade said.

He claimed that Dempo would win with a whopping margin of 60,000 votes.

The BJP had won the South Goa constituency only twice since 1962.

Spread across 20 assembly segments, the constituency was won by the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, United Goans Party, and Indian National Congress on various occasions. The BJP won this seat in the 1999 and 2014 elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

