Agartala (Tripura) [India] December 15 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) draws its strength from deep-rooted trust in grassroots workers, asserting that the party will continue to grow stronger by empowering Pristha Pramukhs and leaders at every organisational level.

Addressing the Pristha Pramukh Sammelan of Mohanpur Mandal at the Mohanpur Class XII School ground, Saha highlighted the BJP's organisational culture, which, he said, distinguishes it from other political parties. He credited local MLA and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath as the key architect behind the programme.

"Our party is not like others. We believe in ordinary people and their strength. I don't want to forget my roots, and I try to remain connected to the common people," Saha said, contrasting the BJP's approach with that of the Communist Party, which he accused of projecting itself as ideologically rigid and disconnected from the masses.

Sharing his political journey, the Chief Minister recalled his early responsibilities after joining the BJP. "I started working as a pracharak and was later entrusted with organisational roles, including responsibilities like Pristha Pramukh and the membership drive. I once said I could enrol three lakh members, but eventually the party enrolled seven lakh members across the state," he said.

Saha also launched a sharp attack on the Left, alleging that communists do not truly believe in democratic values. Referring to past violence in Tripura, he said fear and intimidation marked the CPM's rule. "During their time, murders took place before and after elections. Their rise was built on fear," he alleged.

Referring to the recent Kalyanpur incident, Saha said he was deeply shaken after visiting the area. "Twenty-six innocent people, including children and elderly persons, were brutally killed. The anger among people is still very much alive," he said, adding that those who incite violence will not be spared.

Emphasising unity and discipline, the Chief Minister said faith in leadership, from Pristha Pramukhs to district and state leaders, is essential for strengthening the organisation. "Our leadership stands firm. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is our guardian, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the guardian of the nation and the world," he said.

The conference was attended by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, BJP general secretaries Amit Rakshit and Bhagaban Das, and other senior leaders. (ANI)

