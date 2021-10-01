Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 1 (ANI): Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for delaying rescue and relief work in flood-affected areas, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that Mamata Banerjee administration and state police were busy with Bhabanipur bypolls in Kolkata rather than timely deploying the relief teams in three districts of the state following unprecedented rainfall.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "The state administration and police both were busy with Bhabanipur bypolls, instead of deploying the Indian army teams in flood-affected areas on time. What will happen if the government is deploying the teams after two weeks?"

He further stated that the state government is responsible for this situation as it has not taken steps at the right time. "The state government is responsible for this situation in the state because it has not taken steps at the right time to control the situation. Now, it should help the people of flood-affected areas by sending them water, dry fruits and ramp up the evacuation process," he added.

He further remarked that people did not take part in large numbers during Bhabanipur bypolls because the chief minister is unpopular and not connected with the people.

"Polling did not take place in large numbers during Bhabanipur bypolls because the state chief minister is unpopular and not connected with the people. While another reason which has affected the polling is waterlogging due to incessant rainfall in the state," Adhikari said.

At least seven columns of Army personnel have been deployed for flood relief operations in three districts of West Bengal following unprecedented rainfall over the past few days

Voting for by-elections to the Bhabanipur Assembly seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contested took place on September 30. (ANI)

