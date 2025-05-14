Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Unit of the BJP conducted a Maha Sandi Homam ritual at Ayodhya Mandapam in Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai, on Wednesday, praying for the success of the Indian Army's actions against terrorism. The BJP also criticised the DMK for its governance and for taking credit for the verdict in the Pollachi sexual assault case verdict.

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, along with senior BJP leaders Tamizhisai Soundararajan, H. Raja, and party co-in-charge Sudhakar Reddy, participated in the event.

Also Read | Salary Hike 2025: Average Monthly Pay for Contractual Telecom Workers in India Rises to INR 25,225 in FY25 From INR 24,609 in FY22, Says Report.

Addressing the media, Nagendran said, "The Maha Sandi homam was held to seek divine blessings for the success of Prime Minister Modi's efforts against terrorism.

When asked about the Pollachi sexual assault case verdict, teh BJP's Tamil Nadu unit Chief took on the DMK for taking credit for the verdict in the case.

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

"Was the judge a DMK member? Did the DMK write the verdict? The judge has given a proper ruling. DMK has no role in it," he said.

He accused the DMK of running a government based on lies for the past four years.

"They (DMK) govern for themselves, not for others," he stated

Earlier today, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai welcomed the Women's Court verdict in Coimbatore in which all nine accused guilty in the Pollachi sexual assault and rape case were awarded life imprisonment.

Speaking to ANI, Annadurai said, "It was a fight carried out by so many people, including the DMK party. We fought against the way the then AIADMK government tried to scuttle the investigation. They didn't even register an FIR when these allegations came out because the people involved belonged to the AIADMK party. After relentless protests by DMK, it was transferred to the CBI."

Tamil Nadu Social Welfare and Women's Rights Minister Geetha Jeevan also welcomed the Women's Court verdict and said that the decision to sentence Pollachi sex offenders to life imprisonment until death is welcome.

Speaking at a press conference, Geetha Jeevan said, "Justice has been done in the Pollachi rape case. The victims have got justice. I commend the women who were determined to punish the culprits. This verdict has created confidence among the people and women. I commend the CBI and police officers who kept the victims' secrets. This verdict will create fear in the perpetrators and their accomplices. This verdict will reduce sexual crimes."

This comes after the Women's court judge Nandhini Devi on Tuesday held all nine accused guilty in the Pollachi sexual assault and rape case.

All nine accused, including Thirunavukkarasu, Sabarirajan, Sathish, Vasanthakumar, Manivannan, Heranpal, Babu, Arulanandam, and Arunkumar, were presented in front of the court on Tuesday morning.

The Pollachi sexual assault and gang rape case took place in 2019 when nine men allegedly assaulted a young woman. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigated the case, and the trial was completed in the Coimbatore Women's Court.

In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were videotaped.

DMK leaders had alleged that the Tamil Nadu police failed to take action in the Pollachi case as some people from the ruling AIADMK were involved.

The trial was held based on 50 witnesses, and more than 240 documents were presented on behalf of the government in front of the court. Additionally, eight women testified against the nine accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)