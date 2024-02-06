Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh who is also party incharge of Telangana on Monday launched the party's 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' (Go to villages) campaign with a call that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of people's welfare should touch the last person in the queue.

Addressing the media at Karimnagar as a part of the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana to make the cadre ready for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chugh asked people to vote for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a referendum to his achievements in the last 9 years of rule.

Coming down heavily on the INDI alliance, Chugh said, "Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has been a big flop show and ever since it started the Yatra all its alliances are every day quitting the Congress alliance. Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and many others distancing themselves and Congress has been in breaking mode, they even want to break the alliance."

He said Telangana has been looted by the KCR Family for the last 9-10 years and now the Congress Government has started looting the Telangana State.

Congress CM Revanth Reddy is funding the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi's Yatra, alleged Chugh.

It has become a habit to ridicule Hindus and hurt the sentiments of Hindus by their actions.

Chugh said, "The Karnataka Congress Party has removed the saffron flag with Hanuman Ji atop a 108 ft flag pole erected with a crowdfund from the villagers. What right does the government have to remove the Hindu Flag?"

The controversy erupted on January 28 morning after the Mandya district administration brought down the saffron flag hoisted on a 108-foot flagpole in Keragodu village.

As per the district administration, the flag was hoisted in violation of rules in Keragodu village panchayat as permission is mandatory for hoisting any flag.

Reportedly, Sri Gourishankar Seva Trust of the village, which had received permission from the Gram Panchayat to hoist the national flag and the Kannada flag, hoisted the saffron flag in violation of the conditions.

The situation escalated as protestors voiced their discontent against the removal. Sangh Parivar workers, secular Janata Dal and BJP workers opposed it. Tensions soared as police attempts at persuasion failed, prompting a forceful dispersal that left several injured and further fueled public outrage. (ANI)

