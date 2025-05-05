Amaravati, May 5 (PTI) Senior BJP leader P Venkata Satyanarayana won the by-election to the Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

Returning Officer R Vanitha Rani said two candidates filed nominations for the by-election, but only one met the norms, leading to the election of Satyanarayana (64).

"Only two candidates filed their nominations, but only one was appropriate. Hence, only one nomination has been considered. Consequently, it is declared that Paka Venkata Satyanarayana has been elected," said Rani in an official release.

Satyanarayana is a veteran BJP leader from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district with long-standing ties with the RSS.

According to the BJP, Satyanarayana is an advocate who held several roles in the party in Bhimavaram and also served as the party's vice president for Andhra Pradesh between 2018 and 201.

Currently, the chairman of BJP state disciplinary committee, Satyanarayana has also been part of the saffron party's election manifesto drafting committee for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the 2014 polls, among several other roles.

He also contested the 1996 Parliamentary elections from Narasapuram constituency.

Following former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy's resignation from the Rajya Sabha, the vacancy arose, necessitating the by-election.

With the election of Satyanarayana, the BJP's Rajya Sabha strength from the southern state will rise to two. BC leader R Krishnaiah is the other member from the state.

