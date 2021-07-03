New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that BJP's spectacular victory in Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections is a blessing given by the people for development, public service and rule of law.

He also said that credit for the party's performance goes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party workers.

"BJP's spectacular victory in the UP Zila Panchayat elections is the blessings given by the people for development, public service and rule of law. The credit for this goes to the policies of Chief Minister Yogiji and the tireless hard work of the party workers. Hearty congratulations to UP government and BJP organization for this," PM Modi said in a tweet.

BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh also hailed the party's performance in the elections to the zila panchayat chiefs.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the party has won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats and it will win next year's assembly polls also. (ANI)

