Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bhartiya Kisan Union Saharanpur division president Raju Ahlawat resigned on Sunday and joined the BJP later.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh in Lucknow.

Also Read | BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021Declated At bpssc.bih.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

The BKU is one of the 32 farmer unions protesting against the Centre's three agri laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)