New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Minister BL Verma attended the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' programme organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in New Delhi on Thursday, as per a press release.

While speaking at the event, he said, "Repercussions of substance use are not confined to the individual and his family; they ripple outward, affecting communities and contributing to broad societal changes and social stigma."

According to the official statement, the Minister highlighted and appreciated the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) scheme of the Ministry and explained how the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) has helped reduce the demand for drugs. He hailed the efforts of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, in which the message - 'Say No to Drugs and Say Yes to Life' - would play a seminal role.

The event took place at Bhim Auditorium, Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath, New Delhi, and began at 11:00 am.

The programme aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of drug addiction and strengthen the government's ongoing fight against substance abuse.

As per the release, the nukkad natak and pantomime performance during the event enlightened the audience on how substance use disorder is an issue that is adversely affecting the social fabric of the country. Dependence on any substance not only affects the individual's health but also disrupts their families and the whole society.

Regular consumption of various psychoactive substances leads to dependence in the individual. Some substance compounds may lead to neuro-psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular diseases, as well as accidents, suicides and violence. Substance use and dependence need to be viewed as a psycho-social-medical problem, and the performances highlighted.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is the nodal Ministry for drug demand reduction in the country. It has initiated the ambitious Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), which is currently operational in all districts of the country with an aim to create awareness about ill effects of substance abuse among the youth, with special focus on higher education institutes, university campuses, schools and reaching out into the community and garnering community involvement and ownership of the Abhiyaan, as per the official statement.

The programme witnessed the participation of approximately 700 stakeholders, including Ministry officials, representatives of central ministries, spiritual organisations, academic institutions, NGOs/Voluntary Organisations, corporate entities, and youth volunteers.

As a run-up to the day, all states/UTs and NGOs/VOs supported by the Department under NAPDDR across the country were requested to organise and conduct awareness programmes/events under NMBA from June 1st to 26th, 2025.

With this programme, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment ensures to reach out to the Abhiyaan in the whole Country as Jan Andolan, as per the release.

Each year, 26th June is observed as the 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking'. This year, the event included cultural programmes on drug prevention, mass pledge to create awareness about the importance of prevention and treatment of drug abuse, distribution of prizes to the winners of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan competitions organised on MyGov, etc. (ANI)

