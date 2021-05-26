New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda informed on Wednesday that additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, were allocated to States and Union Territories, based on their number of patients under treatment.

The minister tweeted, "Additional 29,250 vials of #Amphotericin- B drug, used in treatment of #Mucormycosis, have been allocated to all the States/UTs today. The allocation has been made based on the number of patients under treatment which is 11,717 across the country".

Earlier, additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated on 24th May and 23,680 vials of the drug were supplied across the country on 21st May, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)