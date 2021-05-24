New Delhi, May 24: At a time when India is battling the COVID-19, the country is also struggling with other types of diseases like Mucormycosis (Black Fungus), which became one of the rapidly spreading infections observed in recovered COVID-19 and Invasive Aspergillosis (White Fungus). Another fungal infection known as the 'Yellow fungus' has been flagged by doctors, which is believed to be more dangerous than the black fungus and white fungus.

According to reports, the first case of yellow fungus has been reported from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The yellow fungus disease can be fatal as it starts internally and it's important for a person to seek medical attention and treatment as soon as any symptom is noticed by the person. Mucormycosis: India Reports 8,848 Black Fungus Cases, 23,000 Additional Amphotericin Vials Allocated.

Yellow Fungus Symptoms:

The symptom of the rare fungal disease include the following:

Lethargy/ Tiredness Weight loss Low appetite No appetite at all Serious cases of yellow fungus can have severe symptoms like leakage of pus Slow healing of the open wound Malnutrition Organ failure and sunken eyes due to eventual necrosis

Causes of Yellow Fungus: How is Yellow Fungus Caused?

Bad hygiene is the main cause of the yellow fungus. It is very important to clean your house properly on a daily basis. You should make it a point to remove old foods as it helps to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungus. It must be noted that the humidity of the house is at a balanced level as high humidity can promote the growth of bacteria and fungus. The correct and safe humidity level ranges between 30% to 40%.

Yellow Fungus Treatment:

The only treatment for Yellow Fungus is Amphotericin B injection, which is a broad-spectrum antifungal, a report by DNA stated. Also, better immunity, maintaining personal hygiene and adequate indoor ventilation are keys to prevent this disease.

Black Fungus infection aka mucormycosis has claimed several lives in several states of India. Many cases are being detected of this rare fungal infection in COVID-19 patients and people who are diabetic or have any underlying health conditions like kidney and heart problems or are on high steroids. As per experts, invasive aspergillosis or white fungus or is a post-COVID-19 complication in which the infection goes to the lungs and causes pneumonia, while black fungus takes a different route and goes to the sinus, eyes and further to the brain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2021 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).