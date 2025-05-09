Srinagar, May 9 (PTI) A blackout was enforced across the Kashmir Valley, including its summer capital here, late Friday evening, and sirens were heard at a few places, officials said.

The blackout was enforced after attacks in Jammu, which sent the locals rushing to their homes in panick.

Police have asked people to stay home and switch off all lights.

