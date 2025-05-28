Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) All 41 districts of Rajasthan will observe a blackout and conduct a mock drill on Thursday evening as part of a civil defence preparedness exercise, officials said.

The Directorate of Civil Defence in the state has issued detailed instructions to all district collectors and magistrates to ensure smooth implementation of the drill.

The exercise, titled Operation Shield, aims to assess emergency response systems in the event of a war or disaster.

According to Jagjit Singh Monga, Director of Civil Defence, Rajasthan, the exercise is being conducted following directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. All states and Union Territories bordering India's western frontier have been asked to hold the civil defence drills on May 29.

"This is the second such drill under Operation Shield. It will help improve coordination among various government agencies during emergencies," Monga said.

The blackout and drill will be carried out simultaneously in all seven divisions of the state, covering all districts.

