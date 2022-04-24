Jammu, April 24 (PTI) An explosion took place in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday with police suspecting that it was caused by a lightning strike or a meteorite.

The blast was reported in Lalian village in Bishnan belt, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani JeM Terrorists Killed in Ongoing Encounter in Kulgam.

"We suspect it to be a meteorite.... might be lightning", a senior police officer told PTI.

Investigations are on.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation of Over Rs 20,000 Crore Projects.

Security has been stepped in the region ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the union territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)