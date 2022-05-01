Gurugram, Apr 30 (PTI) A private blood bank operating in Gurugram sector 56 was sealed by the food and drug administration department of Haryana after irregularities surfaced during a raid on the facility, officials said on Saturday.

An FIR was lodged against a doctor and an executive director of the blood bank at the local police station based on a complaint by the department, they said.

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Makes Record Recovery of Over Rs 23 Crores Fines from Ticketless Travellers.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said raids were conducted on the blood bank in Sushant Lok Part-2, Sector-56, based on specific inputs. The action was part of a campaign against blood centers involved in illegal activities, he added.

"There should be full-time deployment of a medical officer at blood banks and only in his presence, blood donors should be selected and blood collected, but the medical officer of this centre, Dr Vipin Kathuria, was not working there full-time. He was found absent during the raid," Vij said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Postman Booked for Misplacing Over 200 EPIC Voter Cards in Thane District.

"It was found that he works as a pathologist at a private diagnostic centre located in Palam Vihar. Apart from this, fake signatures were also found on the blood donor register screening forms," the minister added.

In the complaint filed at the police station, Senior Drug Control Officer Parvinder Malik said an inquiry revealed that 176 blood donation camps were organised outside the centre without permission in the last two years. A total of 6,015 units of blood were collected and information was withheld from the health department, he added.

Blood collected from donors through the camps was sold in cities of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab by the centre, Malik said.

The case was registered under IPC sections 199 (false statement made in declaration), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of IPC and sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)