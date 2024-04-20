Boat Capsize in Odisha: Woman Dead, Seven People Missing as Boat Capsizes in Mahanadi River in Jharsuguda District (See Pics and Watch Video)

A 35-year-old woman was killed, and seven others, including three children, are missing after a boat they were travelling in capsized in Odisha's Jharsuguda.

Agency News ANI| Apr 20, 2024 07:22 AM IST
Boat Capsize in Odisha: Woman Dead, Seven People Missing as Boat Capsizes in Mahanadi River in Jharsuguda District (See Pics and Watch Video)
Screenshot of the video (Photo Credit- X/@ANI)

Jharsuguda, April 20: A 35-year-old woman was killed, and seven others, including three children, are missing after a boat they were travelling in capsized in Odisha's Jharsuguda, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, more than 50 people were on the boat when the incident took place in the Mahanadi River on Friday. Boat Capsize in Odisha: Two Killed, Seven Passengers Missing As Boat Capsizes in Mahanadi River in Jharsuguda District (Watch Video).

Boat Capsize in Odisha

The body of a 35-year-old woman has been recovered, and an operation to rescue the seven missing people, including three children, is ongoing. Officials added that more than 40 people have been rescued so far. West Bengal: Six Minor Students Missing After Boat Capsizes Into Rupnarayan River in Howrah.

Jharsuguda collector Kartikeya Goyal, who reached the sport after being alerted, told reporters, "The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) is continuing the search operation. We have received the information that scuba divers will come from Bhubaneshwar."

"We have rescued around 47-48 people so far and will send them back to their villages tonight. The body of a 35-year-old woman has been recovered. Four women and three children are missing. The search operation is underway," the collector added.

More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

