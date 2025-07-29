Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) The bodies of two men were fished out of a river in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

Harkesh Singh and Shakti Singh, both aged 30, were trying to cross a culvert over the Bedach river on their motorcycle when the incident occurred on Monday near the Nagari-Biliya village, they said.

The bodies of the men, residents of Chanderia village, were retrieved by divers.

