India News | Bodies of Mother-daughter Duo Exhumed in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and her daughter were exhumed from a field in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Thursday.

According to police, a case of murder has been registered against the woman's elder son Suresh who is absconding.

The woman's younger son Ramesh had lodged a police complaint after his mother Pani Devi (55), sister Kavita (30) and the accused elder brother went missing, they said.

He also informed police about blood stains in a field near their house, they said.

A police team reached the spot and exhumed the bodies, buried seven feet under the ground, using an excavation machine, a senior official said.

Pali Superintendent of Police Chunaram said that the bodies of Pani Devi and Kavita, residents of Bhalelav village, were handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem.

A case of murder has been registered against Suresh, he added.

