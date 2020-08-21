Tirunelveli (TN), Aug 21 (PTI) In an apparent fallout of previous enmity, three people including two transgenders were found dead with their throat slit in a well at Palayamkottai on Friday.

Three people have been arrested in this connection, police said.

Police said the bodies were found packed in gunny bags when they were recovered from a well and identified them as Anushka(35), Bhavani (34) and Murugan (38).

Murugan had married both Anushka and Bhavani,they said.

They had wanted to adopt a child and approached Rishikesh of Salem and had paid him Rs 5 lakh for this purpose, police said.

However Rishikesh, after receiving the money, gave lame excuses for not being able to get them a child and allegedly tried to cheat them.

Meanwhile, Murugan purportedly spread defamatory messages about Rishikesh's siter on social media, police said.

Irked by this, Rishikesh and two of his accomplices allegedly killed Murugan and the transgenders.

They had packed the bodies in gunny bags and dumped them in the well near the highway.

The bodies were discovered after some transgenders approached the police saying they could not contact Anushka and Bhavani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)