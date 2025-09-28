Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) will form the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), with the oath-taking ceremony possibly scheduled for October 3, according to party chief Hagrama Mohilary, following a landslide victory in council elections.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhawan, Hagrama Mohilary said, "We will form the next Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and the oath-taking ceremony may be held on October 3."

Earlier, a delegation of the BPF met Governor Acharya and staked a claim to form the next BTC following their victory in the elections.

BPF leader Rihon Daimary said, "We have to settle the land issue and undertake development activities. We will have to do something for the youth amid unemployment."

In the 40-member BTC election, the BPF won 28 council seats.

According to the results shared by the Assam State Election Commission, the Pramod Boro-led United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won seven seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five seats.

On the other hand, Congress was not able to win a single seat in this election.

The counting of votes for the BTC election was held on Friday (September 26) amid tight security.

In the last election, UPPL and BJP had jointly formed the BTC council.

A total of 316 candidates contested the elections this time, across five districts, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur, under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Of the total 40 council constituencies, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), five for non-STs, and the remaining five are unreserved. The BTC constituencies include 26.58 lakh voters. According to the Assam State Election Commission, there are 3279 polling stations across the 40 constituencies.

The Kokrajhar district has 12 constituencies in the BTC. A total of 100 candidates contested elections in these 12 constituencies. Of these, 43 candidates contested from the Kokrajhar sub-division, 48 from the Gossaigaon sub-division, and one from Parbatjhora.

The polling for the BTC elections took place on September 22. (ANI)

