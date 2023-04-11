Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): A body of a man was found in the general compartment of the Delhi-bound Northeast Express train at New Jalpaiguri railway station on Monday evening, said S Selva Murugan, Superintendent of Railway Police.

Upon receiving the information, police personnel reached the spot.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Seven-Foot Crocodile Rescued From Toilet, Triggers Panic in Firozabad.

Detailing the incident, a passenger named Prahlad Kumar said, "The train was coming from Kamakhya and before reaching New Jalpaiguri railway station, a few rounds of fire were heard, in which it was found that a man has been killed in the general compartment.

According to the officials, efforts are underway to identify the body.

Also Read | Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Judge in Karnataka, Says 'Callousness, Unbecoming of a Judicial Officer'.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on April 1, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan died after being hit by a moving train at Dibrugarh Town railway station, the police said.

Government railway police (GRP) officials said that the deceased RPF jawan has been identified as Havildar Dhankumar Hajong.

Officials said that prima facie it appears to be a case of an accident. Things will however become clear only after investigation.

Mrinal Deka, Sub-Inspector, GRP said, "The body has been sent to Assam Medical College for the post-mortem examination. And we are further probing the incident," (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)