Ranchi, Jul 28 (PTI) The mortal remains of a migrant worker who was killed in a terrorist attack in Niger reached his home in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday, officials said.

Ganesh Karmali (39), a resident of Dhaniya village, was killed in a crossfire between police and terrorists on July 15 in the Dosso region of the West African country, they said.

Also Read | 'Operation Mahadev' in Jammu and Kashmir: Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Suleiman Shah, Participant Among 3 Terrorists Killed in Srinagar Encounter.

The process of bringing back the body from Niger was slightly delayed due to the formalities involved, they added.

Karmali was employed with Transrail Lighting Limited, Bokaro's Labour Superintendent Ranji Kumar told PTI.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

"We have already sent a requisition for compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the company. We are following it up," he said.

The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased under the International Migrant Workers' Security Scheme, he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)