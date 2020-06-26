Muzaffarnagar, Jun 26 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in his house in Hashampur village here, police said on Friday.

While SHO Satendra Singh said that Arun Kumar was suspected to have committed suicide on Thursday evening, his family members alleged that he was killed.

They held a protest and lodged a complaint against three people.

The SHO said Kumar's body was sent for postmortem after two hours due to the protest over his death and added that an investigation was underway.

In another incident in neighbouring Shamli district, a 38-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in Dagrol village on Thursday, SHO Karmvir Singh said.

The body of Deshvir was sent for postmortem, the SHO said, adding that the deceased was depressed for some time.

