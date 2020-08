Ghaziabad, Aug 10 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old woman, who had gone missing last week, was recovered from Hindan Canal in the Indirapuram area, police said Monday.

The police said a man has been arrested who confessed to killing her by slitting her throat and throwing the body into the canal after a tiff over money.

The woman, a widow, was in a relationship with the accused, they said.

Madhuri, a resident Makanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, had gone missing on August 6 and her family filed a complaint with the police, Superintendent of Police (City) Maneesh Mishra told PTI.

She used to work at a spa.

The accused, Mustafa, told the police that he had met her a couple of months ago and subsequently developed a relationship.

"Of late, she started demanding money for her living expenditure, leading to frequent quarrels," the accused told the police.

On August 6, he called her to his shop on the pretext of giving money and killed her by slitting her throat by a knife and threw the body into the canal, the police said.

Police have recovered the knife and the mobile phone of the woman from Mustafa's possession. He has been sent to jail, Mishra added.

