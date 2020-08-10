Bengaluru, August 10: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa recovered from coronavirus and has been discharged from the hospital in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed the news and said the 78-year-old leader has now recovered from the infection and has been sent home. "Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was today discharged from Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru after he recovered from COVID-19", the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Yediyurappa had tested positive for the disease on August 2.

On August 2, the Chief Minister had taken the test after feeling unwell. As the test was positive, he was admitted in a private hospital on the advise of the of the doctors. In a tweet in Kannada, the 78-year-old Chief Minister had said he was fine but got admitted to a hospital as a precaution on the advice of doctors. "I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," he added. BS Yediyurappa Health Update: Karnataka CM 'Clinically Stable', Says Manipal Hospital Days After BJP Leader Tested COVID-19 Positive.

Here's the tweet:

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was today discharged from Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru after he recovered from #COVID19: Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) The CM had tested positive for the disease on August 2. pic.twitter.com/j9XIanY7FH — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

State Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, who is in-charge of COVID-19 care in the state, confirmed that Yediyurappa tested positive for the infection. A day after Yediyurappa tested positive for the infection, his youngest daughter BY Padmavati was found to have been infected with the disease. Moreover, six officials working at Yediyurappa's official residence had also tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the fourth minister in the state to be diagnosed for the disease, apart from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The other ministers of the state who have tested positive for the virus include BC Patil, ST Somasekhara and CT Ravi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).