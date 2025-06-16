Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 16 (ANI): A team from Boeing and the officials of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), on Monday, arrived in Ahmedabad to inspect the site of the Air India plane crash.

An investigation is underway to find the reasons that led to the tragic incident on June 12.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Earlier today, an expert from the UK who reached the Air India Plane Crash site in Ahmedabad to conduct an inspection, said, "Maybe we will be able to speak later...We saw what you guys can see...It's just the same, as you can see from here."

Meanwhile, the Additional Medical Superintendent of Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital said on Monday that the DNA sample matches in the Air India plane crash have reached 92, corresponding to 87 individuals, due to some duplication.

Speaking to the media, Dr Rajnish Patel said that 47 bodies have been dispatched to various districts so far.

"Of the bodies brought to Civil Hospital, DNA matching of 92 (body remains) is completed, of this (the number of) individuals is 87 because there is duplication. 47 bodies have been dispatched from here...Bodies have been dispatched to Kheda, Ahmedabad, Kota, Mahesana, Bharuch, Vadodara, Aravalli, Anand, Junagarh, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Mahisagar and Bhavnagar," Dr Patel said.

Meanwhile, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the crash, will be cremated in Rajkot later today with full state honours.

The Tricolour is being brought to the Civil Hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad to be draped over his mortal remains. Around 2,000 kilograms of flowers will be used to decorate the hearse van that will carry the body of the former Chief Minister.

The crash claimed 241 lives out of the 242 people onboard, which included 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

At least 33 people, including residents on the ground and MBBS students, also lost their lives as the plane rammed into the doctor's hostel after the crash. (ANI)

