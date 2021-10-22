Imphal, Oct 22 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants hurled a hand grenade at the residence of Nationalist People's Party (NPP) candidate N Diten on Friday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Ukhongsang Mayai locality in Thoubal district around 6.45 pm, they said, adding, no one was injured.

Diten, who had been campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections from his residence for the last few months, was not at home when the explosion happened, a police officer said.

An investigation is underway, he added.

