Kanpur/Mathura, Jan 22 (PTI) There was a bomb scare at some cinema halls in Kanpur and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh after the hoax threats were posted on anonymous Twitter accounts, police said.

A tweet threatened to blow up various cinema halls in Kanpur, including Cinemax at South X mall in Juhi, Gururdev Palace and Miraj in Kalyanpur, Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Bhuker said.

Police, anti-sabotage and bomb disposal squads reached the theatres, searched it properly and found nothing objectionable. The tweet had tagged police and a few media houses. The account has been deleted soon, the SP said.

In Mathura, a tweet informing the planting of a bomb in Rupam Cinema in Govind Nagar police station area was received around 12.30 pm, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

The tweet was found to be fake after thorough search of the cinema hall and adjoining areas by the dog squad, bomb disposal squad and the anti-sabotage squad, the SP said.

Investigations are on and efforts are on to find out the IP address that was used to create the account and post the tweet, officials said, adding that an FIR had been registered.

