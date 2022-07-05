Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Three people were injured after a bomb was hurled in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj by one group over the other which was celebrating a birthday party, according to the police on Monday.

The incident took place near the Hanuman temple at Sangam.

However, those injured sustained minor injuries and are out of danger.

"They were celebrating a birthday party of one named Ishaan. Another group, which they knew well, came and dropped a bomb on them. The doctors said that the injuries to three persons are minor. We are probing the reason behind the incident," said Dinesh Singh, SP City, Prayagraj.

The police said that one person has been taken into custody for questioning and suspected some past reason behind the matter.

"One person is in custody who will be questioned to ascertain who else was there. We are sure there is some history to it. Minors are also included in the case. We will make arrests in the case," he said.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

