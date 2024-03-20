New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Election Commission of India has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka to take immediate action against Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje for claiming that 'the suspect involved in the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru was from Tamil Nadu', officials said.

"ECI has directed CEO Karnataka to take immediate and appropriate action on the complaint of DMK against the alleged violation of MCC by BJP leader and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje while addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka," the poll commission said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Shobha Karandlaje while speaking to the reporters, said that "one guy comes from Tamil Nadu, takes training there, and plants a bomb at Rameshwaram Cafe."

DMK filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on Wednesday over her remarks.

Accusing the Union Minister of violating the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951, and the Model Code of Conduct, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu requested the poll panel to "take appropriate action against Karandlaje."

DMK alleged that the statement attempted to promote feelings of enmity between the people of Karnataka and the people of Tamil Nadu.

In its complaint, the DMK said, "Pertinently, an investigation in the blast case is currently underway, and the National Investigation Agency has so far not been able to identify the culprit behind the blast. Despite the same, the Hon'ble Minister has made the baseless accusation that the bomb was planted by people from Tamil Nadu. It is being reproduced hereunder: "People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there and plant bombs here. Placed bomb in cafe".

An IED explosion occurred at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe on March 1 leaving at least 10 people injured. The police had also found a suspect from the CCTV footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe. The police probe so far indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion.

An FIR was also filed against Shobha Karandlaje by Madurai City Cyber Crime Police on Wednesday for her remarks.

According to the police, the action was taken against Shobha Karandlaje following a complaint lodged by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) worker. A case under sections 153, 153A, 505 (1) (b), and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Karandlaje, they said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin also condemned her remarks, demanding legal action. "Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister@ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP," CM Stalin had said in a post on X on Tuesday night.

The BJP leader Karandlaje, after facing the backlash for her remarks, issued an apology over remarks on Tuesday, stating that her remarks were "meant to shine light, not cast shadows." (ANI)

