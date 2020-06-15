Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Bombay High Court Allows Passengers to Occupy Middle Seats in Flights on DGCA Expert Panel's Recommendation

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 07:26 PM IST
A+
A-
Bombay High Court Allows Passengers to Occupy Middle Seats in Flights on DGCA Expert Panel's Recommendation
Bombay High Court (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 15: The Bombay High Court on Monday accepted the recommendation made by a high-level expert committee constituted by the DGCA to recommend safety measures and permitted airline operators to allow passengers to occupy middle seats.

A division bench of Surendra P Tavade and SJ Kathawalla also pointed out that airline operators need to strictly follow the guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to prevent the spread of coronavirus during flights. Also Read | Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The DGCA, had in an earlier order of June 3, asked airlines to keep middle seats vacant in flights and if booked, the airline operator should provide the passenger in middle seats a wrap-around gown apart from the other protective gear including a three-layered mask and face shield.

"We are of the prima facie view that the safety and health of the passengers on board the aircraft qua COVID-19 virus is adequately taken care of even if the middle seat of the aircraft is not kept vacant on account of passenger load and seat capacity," the bench said in its order. Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 3.5 Hit Regions 132 Km North-Northwest of Rajkot.

The High Court dismissed the writ petition filed by Air India pilot Deven Kanani, which had sought the court's intervention to direct Air India and DGCA to formulate guidelines with regard to the middle seat in the airline.

Bombay High Court had last month, in an interim order on Kanani's petition, directed Air India to keep the middle seat vacant while operating the aircraft. The order of the High Court was challenged in the Supreme Court, which had temporarily allowed Air India to operate non-scheduled foreign flights with middle seat booking, and asked the Bombay High Court to decide on the matter again.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Bombay High Court Civil Aviation Coronavirus COVID 19 DGCA Directorate General of Civil Aviation Flight Pandemic
You might also like
IFS Santosh Jha Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Belgium: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

IFS Santosh Jha Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Belgium: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation
News

Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation
India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%, Number of COVID-19 Testing Labs Increased to 901
News

India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%, Number of COVID-19 Testing Labs Increased to 901
ICMR Study Saying Peak of COVID-19 in India Is Shifted to Mid-November? Fact Check by PIB Reveals the Truth Behind Misleading News
Fact Check

ICMR Study Saying Peak of COVID-19 in India Is Shifted to Mid-November? Fact Check by PIB Reveals the Truth Behind Misleading News
Gaurav Taneja, Pilot Terminated by AirAsia, Shares His Side of The Story on His YouTube Page FlyingBeast, Raises Several Questions; Watch Video
News

Gaurav Taneja, Pilot Terminated by AirAsia, Shares His Side of The Story on His YouTube Page FlyingBeast, Raises Several Questions; Watch Video
Sensex Slips 552 Points to End at 33,228, Nifty Settles at 9,814 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases & Weak Asian Markets
News

Sensex Slips 552 Points to End at 33,228, Nifty Settles at 9,814 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases & Weak Asian Markets
Tamil Nadu Announces 'Maximised Restricted Lockdown' in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram And Tiruvallur Districts Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
News

Tamil Nadu Announces 'Maximised Restricted Lockdown' in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram And Tiruvallur Districts Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement